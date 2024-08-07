Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

WD has been the subject of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Walker & Dunlop Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Walker & Dunlop

Shares of NYSE:WD opened at $101.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 1.55. Walker & Dunlop has a one year low of $62.51 and a one year high of $113.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 205.6% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 163.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. It operates through three segments: Capital Markets, Servicing & Asset Management, and Corporate.

