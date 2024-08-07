Walker & Dunlop (WD) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect Walker & Dunlop to post earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Walker & Dunlop Stock Performance

Shares of WD opened at $101.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 1.55. Walker & Dunlop has a 52-week low of $62.51 and a 52-week high of $113.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WD shares. StockNews.com lowered Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Walker & Dunlop from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. It operates through three segments: Capital Markets, Servicing & Asset Management, and Corporate.

