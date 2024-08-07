Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR) Trading 1.9% Higher

Shares of Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR – Get Free Report) were up 1.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 86.38 ($1.10) and last traded at GBX 86.10 ($1.10). Approximately 1,847,879 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 91% from the average daily volume of 969,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 84.50 ($1.08).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Warehouse REIT in a report on Monday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 108 ($1.38) target price on shares of Warehouse REIT in a report on Monday, June 24th.

Warehouse REIT Price Performance

Warehouse REIT Dividend Announcement

The stock has a market cap of £365.80 million, a PE ratio of -318.89, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 82.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 81.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.11, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 4th were issued a GBX 1.60 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 4th. This represents a yield of 1.99%. Warehouse REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,222.22%.

About Warehouse REIT

Warehouse REIT plc is a closed-ended Real Estate Investment Trust ("REIT") with an indefinite life incorporated in England and Wales on 24 July 2017. The Company began trading on 20 September 2017. The registered office of the Company is located at 65 Gresham Street, London EC2V 7NQ. The Company's shares are admitted to trading on the Premium Listing Segment of the Main Market, a market operated by the London Stock Exchange.

Featured Articles

