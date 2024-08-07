Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.23-0.27 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $902-918 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $883.61 million.

Shares of Waystar stock traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $21.58. The company had a trading volume of 688,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,503. Waystar has a 52-week low of $20.26 and a 52-week high of $24.12.

Several research analysts have commented on WAY shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Waystar in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Waystar in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Waystar in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Waystar in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Waystar in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.60.

Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.

