Wedbush Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush increased their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Electronic Arts in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush analyst N. Mckay now anticipates that the game software company will earn $1.55 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.31. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Electronic Arts’ current full-year earnings is $5.76 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Electronic Arts’ Q3 2025 earnings at $2.68 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.85 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.59 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.00 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Bank of America increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.16.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Shares of EA opened at $145.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts has a 12-month low of $117.47 and a 12-month high of $153.51. The company has a market cap of $38.73 billion, a PE ratio of 31.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $140.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.08.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.17). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion.

Institutional Trading of Electronic Arts

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Electronic Arts by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 195 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total transaction of $106,304.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,374 shares in the company, valued at $5,232,017.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Electronic Arts news, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total transaction of $211,515.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,553 shares in the company, valued at $1,488,078.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total transaction of $106,304.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,232,017.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,365 shares of company stock valued at $3,509,502 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.24%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Stories

