Wedbush Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The GEO Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.25. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for The GEO Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.97 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for The GEO Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $605.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.84 million. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 4.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Shares of The GEO Group stock opened at $12.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The GEO Group has a 52-week low of $6.94 and a 52-week high of $18.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.50 and a 200 day moving average of $13.68.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,575,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,021,000 after buying an additional 58,184 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in The GEO Group by 1,116.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,846,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,491,000 after acquiring an additional 4,448,385 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in The GEO Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,012,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,624,000 after acquiring an additional 63,101 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The GEO Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,230,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 4.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,114,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,008,000 after purchasing an additional 49,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

In other The GEO Group news, EVP Shayn P. March sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $43,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,143,275. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Scott Michael Kernan sold 5,300 shares of The GEO Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total transaction of $72,186.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,936 shares in the company, valued at $326,008.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shayn P. March sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $43,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,143,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

