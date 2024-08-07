Wedbush Weighs in on Pinterest, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:PINS)

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Pinterest in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush analyst S. Devitt now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.12. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pinterest’s current full-year earnings is $0.44 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Pinterest’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Pinterest in a report on Monday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Pinterest from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.71.

Shares of PINS opened at $28.85 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.97. Pinterest has a 12-month low of $23.59 and a 12-month high of $45.19.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $853.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.75 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 5.75%. Pinterest’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS.

In other Pinterest news, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 3,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $168,795.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 189,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,317,733. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Pinterest news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,627 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $481,590.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 307,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,726,543.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 3,845 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $168,795.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 189,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,317,733. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,250 shares of company stock worth $2,191,304 over the last three months. 7.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PINS. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Pinterest by 157.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

