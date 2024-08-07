Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Glaukos (GKOS)

Glaukos (NYSE: GKOS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/2/2024 – Glaukos was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/1/2024 – Glaukos had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $110.00 to $140.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/1/2024 – Glaukos had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $135.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/1/2024 – Glaukos had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They now have a $145.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $141.00.

8/1/2024 – Glaukos had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $131.00 to $137.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/16/2024 – Glaukos had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $125.00 to $141.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/15/2024 – Glaukos had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $120.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/15/2024 – Glaukos had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $112.00 to $131.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/13/2024 – Glaukos was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/10/2024 – Glaukos was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $132.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $130.00.

7/5/2024 – Glaukos was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of GKOS traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.96. 639,096 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,124. Glaukos Co. has a 52 week low of $59.22 and a 52 week high of $126.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 5.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of -40.26 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.45.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52). Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 22.51% and a negative net margin of 47.39%. The firm had revenue of $95.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.55) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Glaukos Co. will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 353 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $39,010.03. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,647 shares in the company, valued at $5,707,509.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,429,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $39,010.03. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,647 shares in the company, valued at $5,707,509.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,748 shares of company stock valued at $2,125,679 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Glaukos during the fourth quarter worth about $28,807,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 148.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 412,376 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,805,000 after purchasing an additional 246,322 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glaukos in the 4th quarter worth about $15,065,000. Iron Triangle Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP now owns 429,525 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,500,000 after purchasing an additional 184,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 790,035 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,800,000 after purchasing an additional 151,415 shares in the last quarter. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

