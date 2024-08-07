Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.130-4.210 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.100. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Welltower from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Welltower from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Welltower from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Welltower from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Welltower from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $104.88.
Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 2.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Welltower will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. This is an increase from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 301.23%.
In other Welltower news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total value of $187,038.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,514,903.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
