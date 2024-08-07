WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $3.25 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Free Report) – DA Davidson issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for WesBanco in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 31st. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.25 for the year. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for WesBanco’s current full-year earnings is $2.10 per share.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.04). WesBanco had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $234.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS.

WSBC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stephens lifted their price target on WesBanco from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on WesBanco from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on WesBanco from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Hovde Group upped their target price on shares of WesBanco from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.71.

WesBanco Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ WSBC opened at $30.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.84. WesBanco has a 1 year low of $23.00 and a 1 year high of $34.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WesBanco

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSBC. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of WesBanco by 36,806.5% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 16,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 16,931 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in WesBanco by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 98,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,742,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in WesBanco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in WesBanco by 214.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in WesBanco during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. 61.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other WesBanco news, EVP Michael L. Perkins sold 5,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total transaction of $161,908.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,413,405.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WesBanco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. WesBanco’s payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, mortgage banking, and insurance services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

