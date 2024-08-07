Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $9.77

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WWLNF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.77 and last traded at $9.77, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.77.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.11.

Worldline SA provides payments and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Northern Europe, Central and Eastern Europe, Southern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Merchant Services; Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

