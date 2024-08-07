Wrapped CRO (WCRO) Price Down 8.4% Over Last 7 Days

Wrapped CRO (WCRO) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 6th. One Wrapped CRO token can now be purchased for $0.0811 or 0.00000142 BTC on major exchanges. Wrapped CRO has a market capitalization of $72.89 million and $1.40 million worth of Wrapped CRO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wrapped CRO has traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped CRO Profile

Wrapped CRO’s total supply is 898,910,277 tokens. The official website for Wrapped CRO is crypto.com. Wrapped CRO’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom.

Wrapped CRO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped CRO (WCRO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cronos platform. Wrapped CRO has a current supply of 898,354,397.1816163. The last known price of Wrapped CRO is 0.07754697 USD and is up 8.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 308 active market(s) with $4,020,961.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://crypto.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped CRO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped CRO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped CRO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

