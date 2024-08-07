Xeris Biopharma (XERS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect Xeris Biopharma to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Xeris Biopharma has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Xeris Biopharma had a negative net margin of 37.58% and a negative return on equity of 16,662.63%. The company had revenue of $40.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.56 million. On average, analysts expect Xeris Biopharma to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Xeris Biopharma Price Performance
XERS opened at $2.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.07 million, a PE ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 2.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.29. Xeris Biopharma has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $3.26.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Xeris Biopharma Company Profile
Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies in Illinois. The company offers Gvoke, a ready-to-use liquid-stable glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia pediatric and adult patients; Keveyis, a therapy for the treatment of hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis; and Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor proved for the treatment of endogenous hypercortisolemia in adult patients with Cushing's syndrome.
