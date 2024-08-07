XP Power (LON:XPP) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of XP Power (LON:XPP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,950 ($24.92) target price on the stock.

Separately, Numis Securities restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,380 ($17.64) price target on shares of XP Power in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.

XPP opened at GBX 1,322 ($16.89) on Tuesday. XP Power has a fifty-two week low of GBX 682.41 ($8.72) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,489.20 ($31.81). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,469.49 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,284.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.42, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of £313.05 million, a P/E ratio of -2,937.78, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.37.

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs, manufactures, and sells power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, high voltage DC-DC converters, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power supplies.

