XP Power (LON:XPP) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of XP Power (LON:XPP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,950 ($24.92) target price on the stock.
Separately, Numis Securities restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,380 ($17.64) price target on shares of XP Power in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.
XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs, manufactures, and sells power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, high voltage DC-DC converters, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power supplies.
