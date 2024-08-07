Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on XPER. BWS Financial restated a “top pick” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Xperi in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Xperi in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Xperi from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Get Xperi alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Xperi

Xperi Stock Performance

NASDAQ XPER traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.01. 842,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,524. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Xperi has a 1 year low of $6.89 and a 1 year high of $13.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.49 million, a P/E ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.56.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.02. Xperi had a negative return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 22.93%. The firm had revenue of $118.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.23 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Xperi will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Xperi by 66.9% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its position in Xperi by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 9,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Xperi by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. EWA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xperi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xperi during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Xperi Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xperi Inc operates as a consumer and entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV, a cloud-based solution that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, photos, and other media experiences; managed IPTV service; video metadata and services; managed IPTV Service, a customizable, cloud-enabled, and end-to-end streaming video solution that enables operators to quickly launch a branded, fully compliant, full-featured Pay-TV service; metadata libraries comprising television, sports, movies, digital-first, celebrities, books, and video games; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions, as well as technical support service.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Xperi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xperi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.