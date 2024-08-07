XPO (NYSE:XPO) and Proficient Auto Logistics (NASDAQ:PAL) Financial Comparison

Proficient Auto Logistics (NASDAQ:PAL – Get Free Report) and XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Proficient Auto Logistics and XPO

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Proficient Auto Logistics 0 0 4 0 3.00 XPO 1 1 16 0 2.83

Proficient Auto Logistics presently has a consensus target price of $19.67, indicating a potential upside of 2.01%. XPO has a consensus target price of $125.17, indicating a potential upside of 12.68%. Given XPO’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe XPO is more favorable than Proficient Auto Logistics.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proficient Auto Logistics N/A N/A N/A XPO 4.48% 32.49% 5.88%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Proficient Auto Logistics and XPO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

97.7% of XPO shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Proficient Auto Logistics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of XPO shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Proficient Auto Logistics and XPO’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proficient Auto Logistics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A XPO $7.74 billion 1.67 $189.00 million $2.04 54.45

XPO has higher revenue and earnings than Proficient Auto Logistics.

Summary

XPO beats Proficient Auto Logistics on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Proficient Auto Logistics

Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc. focuses on providing auto transportation and logistics services in North America. It primarily focuses on transporting and delivering finished vehicles from automotive production facilities, ports of entry, and rail yards to a network of automotive dealerships. The company operates approximately 1,130 auto transport vehicles and trailers, including 615 company-owned transport vehicles and trailers. It serves auto companies, electric vehicle producers, auto dealers, auto auctions, rental car companies, and auto leasing companies. The company was formerly known as AH Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc. in October 2023. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Jacksonville, Florida.

About XPO

XPO, Inc. provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services. This segment also offers cross-border U.S., Mexico, Canada, and the Caribbean, as well as engages in the operation of trailer manufacturing. The European Transportation segment offers dedicated truckload, LTL, truck brokerage, managed transportation, last mile, freight forwarding and multimodal solutions, such as road-rail and road-short sea combinations. It provides its services to customers in various industries, such as industrial and manufacturing, retail and e-commerce, food and beverage, logistics and transportation, and consumer goods. The company was formerly known as XPO Logistics, Inc. and changed its name to XPO, Inc. in December 2022. XPO, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

