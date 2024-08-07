Xunlei (XNET) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 13th. Xunlei has set its Q2 2024 guidance at EPS.

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Xunlei had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 5.23%. The company had revenue of $79.98 million during the quarter.

Xunlei Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:XNET opened at $1.55 on Wednesday. Xunlei has a 52-week low of $1.36 and a 52-week high of $1.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.74 and a 200 day moving average of $1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.78 million, a PE ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xunlei in a research report on Sunday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Xunlei

(Get Free Report)

Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. Its platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, store, manage, and consume digital media content. The company offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and subscription services that offer users premium services through Green Channel and Fast Bird products.

