Yaomeng Xiao Acquires 100,000 Shares of Yancoal Australia Ltd (ASX:YAL) Stock

Yancoal Australia Ltd (ASX:YAL – Get Free Report) insider Yaomeng Xiao bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$9.63 ($6.25) per share, with a total value of A$963,000.00 ($625,324.68).

Yaomeng Xiao also recently made the following trade(s):

Yancoal Australia Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

About Yancoal Australia

Yancoal Australia Ltd engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of metallurgical and thermal coal in Australia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Europe, Malaysia, Vietnam, Thailand, India, Chile, Indonesia, Cambodia, and Bangladesh. The company owns a 95% interest in the Moolarben coal mine located in the Western Coalfields of New South Wales; 80% interest in the Mount Thorley and Warkworth mines located in the Hunter Valley region of New South Wales; and 51% interest in the Hunter Valley Operations located to the north-west of Singleton in the Hunter Valley region of New South Wales.

