YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSLY) Shares Gap Down to $14.10

YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSLY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.10, but opened at $13.13. YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF shares last traded at $13.08, with a volume of 469,877 shares traded.

YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF by 1,494.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 43,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 41,100 shares during the period.

About YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF

The YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (TSLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Tesla stock (TSLA) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys. The actively managed fund uses both standardized exchange-traded and FLEX options.

