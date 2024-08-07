Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Yum China had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis.

Yum China Stock Up 3.1 %

NYSE:YUMC traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,480,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,133,225. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.33. Yum China has a 1-year low of $28.50 and a 1-year high of $58.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.53.

Yum China Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.16%.

Separately, Macquarie upgraded Yum China from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $37.40 in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Yum China currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.20.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

