Zcash (ZEC) Trading Up 7.4% Over Last 7 Days

Zcash (ZEC) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. Over the last seven days, Zcash has traded 7.4% higher against the dollar. Zcash has a total market cap of $554.05 million and approximately $86.18 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zcash coin can now be bought for approximately $33.93 or 0.00059856 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.84 or 0.00038524 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00013829 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000404 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Zcash Coin Profile

Zcash (ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zcash’s official website is z.cash.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

