ZClassic (ZCL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $421,961.99

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for $0.0454 or 0.00000081 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 15.2% lower against the dollar. ZClassic has a total market cap of $421,961.99 and approximately $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.85 or 0.00056766 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00038653 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00013843 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000399 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

Block explorer data from “

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.