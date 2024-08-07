Zentry Price Tops $0.0145 on Major Exchanges (ZENT)

Zentry (ZENT) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 7th. Zentry has a market capitalization of $83.85 million and $7.27 million worth of Zentry was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zentry has traded down 33.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Zentry token can now be bought for $0.0145 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zentry Token Profile

Zentry launched on December 3rd, 2021. Zentry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,789,739,921 tokens. The official website for Zentry is zentry.com. Zentry’s official message board is medium.com/zentry. Zentry’s official Twitter account is @zentry.

Zentry Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zentry (ZENT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Zentry has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,483,808,822.361508 in circulation. The last known price of Zentry is 0.01443545 USD and is up 6.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $7,502,067.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zentry.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zentry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zentry should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zentry using one of the exchanges listed above.

