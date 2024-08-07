zkSync 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $70.15 Million (ZK)

zkSync (ZK) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 6th. One zkSync token can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000187 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. zkSync has a total market capitalization of $393.41 million and approximately $70.15 million worth of zkSync was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, zkSync has traded down 27.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About zkSync

zkSync’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,675,000,000 tokens. The official message board for zkSync is blog.matter-labs.io. zkSync’s official Twitter account is @zksync. The official website for zkSync is zksync.io.

zkSync Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “zkSync (ZK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the zkSync Era platform. zkSync has a current supply of 21,000,000,000 with 3,675,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of zkSync is 0.09984294 USD and is up 11.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 148 active market(s) with $139,042,365.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zksync.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as zkSync directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire zkSync should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase zkSync using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

