Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.780-5.880 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 5.770. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.1 billion-$9.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.2 billion. Zoetis also updated its FY24 guidance to $5.78-5.88 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZTS. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They set a buy rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and set a $195.00 price target (down previously from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $214.89.

NYSE ZTS opened at $185.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Zoetis has a 52 week low of $144.80 and a 52 week high of $201.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.55 billion, a PE ratio of 35.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $175.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.36.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 50.34%. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Zoetis will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be issued a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

