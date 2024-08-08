11,030 Shares in KT Co. (NYSE:KT) Purchased by Aprio Wealth Management LLC

Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,030 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of KT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in KT by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in KT by 1,292.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of KT by 152.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of KT by 1,227.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. 18.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded KT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised KT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

KT Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KT traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 455,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,033. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.91. KT Co. has a 1-year low of $11.73 and a 1-year high of $15.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07.

KT (NYSE:KT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter. KT had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 4.09%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KT Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KT Company Profile

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers mobile voice and data telecommunications services based on 5G, 4G LTE and 3G W-CDMA technology; fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

