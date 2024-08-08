2,019 Shares in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Purchased by Aprio Wealth Management LLC

Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,019 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MU. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 230.7% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $860,230.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,363,931.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Micron Technology news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.01, for a total transaction of $1,476,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 218,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,822,084.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total transaction of $860,230.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,049 shares in the company, valued at $88,363,931.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,174 shares of company stock valued at $13,716,343 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of MU stock traded up $4.89 on Thursday, hitting $91.69. 17,037,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,364,629. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.75 and a 12 month high of $157.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.98 and a 200 day moving average of $112.81. The stock has a market cap of $101.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.94 and a beta of 1.18.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 81.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.57) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -32.39%.

Micron Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.