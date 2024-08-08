31,196 Shares in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Acquired by Fiduciary Alliance LLC

Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 31,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GNL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,932,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,627,000 after buying an additional 3,162,310 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 3,410.4% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,688,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,755,000 after buying an additional 2,612,351 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Global Net Lease in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,378,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Global Net Lease during the first quarter valued at $3,798,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,236,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,376,000 after acquiring an additional 460,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

Global Net Lease Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE GNL traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.09. 1,733,871 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,542,459. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.45, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.37. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.52 and a 12-month high of $11.58.

Global Net Lease Increases Dividend

Global Net Lease ( NYSE:GNL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $203.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.80 million. Global Net Lease had a negative return on equity of 10.08% and a negative net margin of 37.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. This is an increase from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is currently -60.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on GNL shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Friday, June 28th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Global Net Lease

Insider Activity at Global Net Lease

In related news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $702,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,829,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,840,092.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total value of $1,078,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,079,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,948,534.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $702,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,829,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,840,092.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,043,070 shares of company stock worth $7,497,437 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

(Free Report)

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.