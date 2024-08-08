3,800 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG) Bought by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $20,027,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $295,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,856,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA RSPG opened at $76.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.27. The firm has a market cap of $567.27 million, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.56. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $68.97 and a 52-week high of $86.59.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RSPG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US energy companies in the S&P 500. RSPG was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

