5,700 Shares in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB) Acquired by Fiduciary Alliance LLC

Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the first quarter worth $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Milestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Madison Wealth Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the 1st quarter worth $211,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Stock Down 0.3 %

BATS:PFEB traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.53. The company had a trading volume of 29,153 shares. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.26. The company has a market capitalization of $753.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 0.47.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (PFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

