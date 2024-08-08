8,833 Shares in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Purchased by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in CarGurus by 54.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in CarGurus by 25.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CarGurus in the first quarter valued at $4,222,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus during the first quarter worth about $1,352,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 4.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at CarGurus

In other CarGurus news, General Counsel Javier Esquivel Zamora sold 6,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $167,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 102,130 shares in the company, valued at $2,553,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Samuel Zales sold 25,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total value of $666,700.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 488,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,929,318.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Javier Esquivel Zamora sold 6,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $167,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 102,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,553,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,494 shares of company stock worth $2,119,722 in the last 90 days. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CARG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on CarGurus from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of CarGurus from $22.00 to $25.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of CarGurus from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.56.

CarGurus Stock Performance

Shares of CARG stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.40. 1,420,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 897,617. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.57. CarGurus, Inc. has a one year low of $16.70 and a one year high of $26.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.80.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. CarGurus had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $215.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.29 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

