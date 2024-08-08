AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCLGet Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. AbCellera Biologics had a negative net margin of 410.47% and a negative return on equity of 12.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.7% on a year-over-year basis.

AbCellera Biologics Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of AbCellera Biologics stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.77. 1,412,623 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,500,579. AbCellera Biologics has a twelve month low of $2.56 and a twelve month high of $6.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $814.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price (down from $7.00) on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

About AbCellera Biologics

AbCellera Biologics Inc builds an engine for antibody drug discovery and development. Its engine discovers antibodies from natural immune responses, which are pre-enriched for antibodies. The company's preclinical products are ABCL635 for metabolic and endocrine conditions; and ABCL575 for atopic dermatitis.

Earnings History for AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL)

