Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $53.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $76.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ASO. UBS Group lowered shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $81.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $82.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $65.60.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

Shares of ASO stock opened at $47.78 on Monday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12 month low of $42.83 and a 12 month high of $75.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.01.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 27.18% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.73%.

Insider Activity at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $33,906.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,250.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Academy Sports and Outdoors

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 15,955 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1,014.0% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 213,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,094,000 after purchasing an additional 194,373 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,010,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,725,000 after acquiring an additional 172,783 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter worth $1,021,000. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter worth $2,501,000.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

