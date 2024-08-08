Acciona (OTCMKTS:ACXIF) Trading 8.3% Higher

Acciona, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACXIF – Get Free Report) traded up 8.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $130.14 and last traded at $130.14. 5 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.14.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $122.94 and a 200 day moving average of $122.10.

Acciona, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the energy, infrastructure, and other businesses in Spain and internationally. The company develops, constructs, operates, and maintains wind, solar photovoltaic, solar thermal, hydro, and biomass plants. It also engages in designing, construction, maintenance, and management of infrastructure projects, including bridges, highways, motorways, roads, tunnels, railway, and metros and trams, as well as ports and water channels, airports, freight forwarding, data centers, substations, and transmission lines.

