AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. AdaptHealth had a positive return on equity of 8.47% and a negative net margin of 21.45%. The firm had revenue of $805.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.62 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. AdaptHealth updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

AdaptHealth Stock Performance

Shares of AHCO stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,027,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,972. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.11. AdaptHealth has a one year low of $6.37 and a one year high of $14.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -1.72, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of AdaptHealth in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.70.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, sells home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

