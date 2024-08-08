ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.06, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $17.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share.

ADCT traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.75. 536,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 752,931. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.59. ADC Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $6.04.

In related news, major shareholder Redmile Group, Llc acquired 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.81 per share, with a total value of $1,124,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 12,995,040 shares in the company, valued at $36,516,062.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADCT. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on ADC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on ADC Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ADC Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

ADC Therapeutics SA focuses on advancing its proprietary antibody drug conjugate (ADC) technology platform to transform the treatment paradigm for patients with hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product is ZYNLONTA, a CD19-directed ADC, received accelerated approval from the U.S.

