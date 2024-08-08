Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Price Target Raised to $140.00 at Oppenheimer

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Oppenheimer from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Addus HomeCare from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, July 7th. Barclays lowered shares of Addus HomeCare from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Addus HomeCare from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $120.71.

Addus HomeCare Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADUS traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $123.42. 73,238 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,461. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $118.66 and a 200 day moving average of $105.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Addus HomeCare has a 1 year low of $78.35 and a 1 year high of $126.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.01.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $286.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Roberton James Stevenson sold 217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $25,200.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,186,500.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Addus HomeCare

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADUS. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the first quarter valued at $12,215,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 1st quarter valued at $8,274,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 20.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 430,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,979,000 after buying an additional 74,488 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the fourth quarter worth about $5,667,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 112,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,601,000 after acquiring an additional 49,483 shares during the last quarter. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

Featured Articles

