Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.35 EPS

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.35), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Adient had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 1.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Adient updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Adient Price Performance

ADNT traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.37. 700,861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,098,412. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Adient has a one year low of $20.18 and a one year high of $44.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.59.

Get Adient alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADNT. Barclays decreased their price target on Adient from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Adient from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Adient from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Adient from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Adient from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.38.

About Adient

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

Recommended Stories

