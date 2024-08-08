Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $90.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Stock Performance

ATGE stock traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.93. The stock had a trading volume of 54,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,573. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.85. Adtalem Global Education has a 52-week low of $41.79 and a 52-week high of $80.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.97.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $409.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Adtalem Global Education’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Adtalem Global Education

In other news, CAO Manjunath Gangadharan sold 946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total transaction of $62,199.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Adtalem Global Education

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATGE. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 7,430.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

About Adtalem Global Education

(Get Free Report)

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.