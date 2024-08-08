Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $409.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.64 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Adtalem Global Education’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Adtalem Global Education updated its FY25 guidance to $5.60-5.85 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 5.600-5.850 EPS.

Adtalem Global Education Trading Up 4.8 %

Adtalem Global Education stock traded up $3.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $71.51. 615,635 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,627. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Adtalem Global Education has a 52-week low of $41.79 and a 52-week high of $80.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ATGE shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adtalem Global Education

In related news, CAO Manjunath Gangadharan sold 946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total value of $62,199.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

