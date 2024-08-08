Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ADVM. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho cut their target price on Adverum Biotechnologies from $40.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Chardan Capital upped their target price on Adverum Biotechnologies from $4.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $35.40.

Get Adverum Biotechnologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ADVM

Adverum Biotechnologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADVM opened at $6.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.49 and its 200 day moving average is $11.64. The company has a market capitalization of $140.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.07. Adverum Biotechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $6.38 and a fifty-two week high of $29.70.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.22). As a group, research analysts predict that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard bought 135,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.75 per share, with a total value of $1,050,481.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,101,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,286,981.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Monaco Asset Management SAM increased its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 79,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 10,419.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,821 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 30,528 shares during the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP bought a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $443,000. Finally, Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 48.17% of the company’s stock.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular diseases. Its lead product candidate is ixoberogene soroparvovec (ADVM-022), a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema which is in phase 2 clinical trials.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.