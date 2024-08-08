AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Given New $113.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $112.00 to $113.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on AECOM from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on AECOM from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on AECOM from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and set a $108.00 price objective (up from $107.00) on shares of AECOM in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on AECOM from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $103.63.

AECOM Price Performance

ACM stock traded up $2.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $94.51. 260,989 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 782,274. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.42. AECOM has a one year low of $74.40 and a one year high of $98.72. The company has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,017.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 22.73% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AECOM will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

AECOM Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. AECOM’s payout ratio is -977.78%.

Insider Activity at AECOM

In related news, Director Douglas Stotlar sold 7,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.51, for a total value of $671,308.29. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,241,711.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACM. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AECOM by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,813 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of AECOM by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 808,192 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,897,000 after purchasing an additional 326,423 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AECOM by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,927 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AECOM by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 38,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of AECOM by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 135,163 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,913,000 after purchasing an additional 16,116 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AECOM

(Get Free Report)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

