AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 22.73% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. AECOM updated its FY24 guidance to $4.45-4.55 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 4.450-4.550 EPS.

AECOM Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:ACM opened at $91.57 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.42. The stock has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,017.44, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. AECOM has a 1 year low of $74.40 and a 1 year high of $98.72.

Get AECOM alerts:

AECOM Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. AECOM’s payout ratio is -977.78%.

Insider Activity

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, Director Douglas Stotlar sold 7,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.51, for a total transaction of $671,308.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,241,711.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ACM. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of AECOM from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on AECOM from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target (up from $107.00) on shares of AECOM in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on AECOM from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on AECOM from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.63.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ACM

About AECOM

(Get Free Report)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.