Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) Receives “Hold” Rating from Westpark Capital

Posted by on Aug 8th, 2024

Westpark Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVAFree Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Aeva Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aeva Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $10.42.

Aeva Technologies Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE AEVA traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.77. 165,749 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,222. The company has a market capitalization of $146.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.75. Aeva Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $7.25.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVAGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 million. Aeva Technologies had a negative return on equity of 58.54% and a negative net margin of 2,835.99%. As a group, research analysts predict that Aeva Technologies will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Aeva Technologies

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Aeva Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Aeva Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Aeva Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Aeva Technologies by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 21,865 shares during the period. Finally, Parkwood LLC raised its holdings in Aeva Technologies by 78.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 609,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 268,046 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

About Aeva Technologies

Aeva Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of LiDAR sensing systems, and related perception and autonomy-enabling software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company develops its products using frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology.

