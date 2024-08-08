agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Aug 8th, 2024

agilon health (NYSE:AGLGet Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. agilon health had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a negative return on equity of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. agilon health updated its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

agilon health Trading Down 9.2 %

NYSE AGL traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.65. 5,834,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,150,248. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. agilon health has a one year low of $4.41 and a one year high of $20.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on AGL shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of agilon health from $6.40 to $6.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on agilon health in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on agilon health from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of agilon health in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of agilon health from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, agilon health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.10.

View Our Latest Analysis on AGL

agilon health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History for agilon health (NYSE:AGL)

Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.