agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. agilon health had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a negative return on equity of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. agilon health updated its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

agilon health Trading Down 9.2 %

NYSE AGL traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.65. 5,834,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,150,248. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. agilon health has a one year low of $4.41 and a one year high of $20.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.00.

Several research analysts have commented on AGL shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of agilon health from $6.40 to $6.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on agilon health in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on agilon health from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of agilon health in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of agilon health from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, agilon health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.10.

agilon health Company Profile

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

