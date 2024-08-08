AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Announces Aug 24 Dividend of $0.12

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) announced a aug 24 dividend on Thursday, August 8th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, September 11th.

AGNC Investment has a payout ratio of 73.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect AGNC Investment to earn $1.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.5%.

AGNC Investment stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.07. 11,923,147 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,610,248. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. AGNC Investment has a 12-month low of $6.81 and a 12-month high of $10.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.88 and its 200-day moving average is $9.67.

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $695.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.29 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 26.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AGNC Investment will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on AGNC. Maxim Group cut AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Compass Point upped their price target on AGNC Investment from $10.25 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price target for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $10.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

In related news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $50,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 298,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,002,692.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

