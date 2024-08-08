AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) dropped 2.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.53 and last traded at $9.84. Approximately 13,753,603 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 12,473,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AGNC shares. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. Maxim Group downgraded AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Compass Point increased their target price on AGNC Investment from $10.25 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Jonestrading cut their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.75 to $10.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

AGNC Investment Trading Down 0.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.88 and its 200-day moving average is $9.67.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $695.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a jul 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 13.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 158.24%.

Institutional Trading of AGNC Investment

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Verity & Verity LLC purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 38.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

