Agronomics (LON:ANIC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $5.60

Agronomics Limited (LON:ANIC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5.60 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.80 ($0.07), with a volume of 2123811 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.98 ($0.08).

Agronomics Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £56.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 470.00 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 6.38 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 8.

About Agronomics

Agronomics Limited is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in emerging growth, seed/startup, early venture and growth capital investments. The firm invests in quoted and unquoted companies. It prefers to invest in the alternative proteins company with a focus on cellular agriculture, cultivated meat, technologies, nascent industry of modern foods and materials, biopharma sector and will establish a portfolio of investments in biotechnology and biopharmaceutical companies.

Featured Stories

