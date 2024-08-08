Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Given New $125.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by TD Cowen from $170.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ABNB has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Airbnb from $143.00 to $90.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $121.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Airbnb from $190.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Airbnb from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $137.00.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB traded up $2.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,916,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,573,091. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $145.66 and a 200 day moving average of $151.88. Airbnb has a twelve month low of $110.38 and a twelve month high of $170.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). Airbnb had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Airbnb will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.11, for a total value of $11,928,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 207,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,951,359.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.11, for a total value of $11,928,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 207,574 shares in the company, valued at $30,951,359.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total value of $87,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 212,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,945,015.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 734,892 shares of company stock worth $109,326,124 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,628,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 144,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,720,000 after buying an additional 22,551 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth about $726,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 95,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,011,000 after acquiring an additional 12,008 shares during the period. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its position in Airbnb by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 6,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Featured Articles

