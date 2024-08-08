Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.06-2.07 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $920.8-931.2 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $923.75 million.

ALRM stock traded up $1.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $65.63. The company had a trading volume of 406,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,540. Alarm.com has a 12 month low of $48.61 and a 12 month high of $77.29. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.09, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.44.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $223.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.32 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 10.08%. As a group, analysts predict that Alarm.com will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

ALRM has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Alarm.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on Alarm.com from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, William Blair raised Alarm.com to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alarm.com presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $67.83.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

